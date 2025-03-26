(You can opt out of the Tucker drops in your preferences, top right)

People ask me why I post Tucker videos. It’s only partly because the readers request them. I have also always admired his writing. I have moved beyond needing everyone to agree with me on everything. I’ve also moved beyond the need to dehumanize people who do not agree with me and make their own choices about what interests them.

Tucker Carlson has what few people on the Left or the Right have: talent. This obit is an example of that. Note the one line, “When his wife departed for Europe and never returned…” he’s speaking about his own mother who abandoned her two children and left the father to raise them alone. That is obviously a very painful memory for him, but he expends no energy on that sentence. Instead, he gives it all to the man who is clearly his hero. We can see why. RIP.