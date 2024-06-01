Tucker: Donald Trump Jr. Respond to the Trump Verdict
Donald Trump Jr. on his father’s conviction.
I just wanted to mention here that there are rumblings on the internet about staging riots in response to the verdict. As infuriating as things are, that's the absolute worst thing they can do, it's exactly what the Democrats want. It would be their sweetest dream. Even Guttfeld's monologue last night was a sort of pep talk about channeling energy, etc. I hope Trump's advisors are suggesting that he stick to the issues, because policies are his strong suit. Just saying....
The Supreme Court needs to intervene. Take it away from the state and just end it. It should have been done long ago. When will it be enough for them. Sentencing Trump to jail, denying bail while the appeal goes forward, killing him. When will it be enough. It was enough for me years ago but far too many Republicans think this is still politics as usual.