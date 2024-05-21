Tucker: Erik Prince: CIA Corruption, Killer Drones, and Government Surveillance
“Erik Prince is an entrepreneur, former Navy SEAL and founder of Blackwater Worldwide, a private military corporation. His latest project is Unplugged, a phone, messaging application and VPN that is privacy focused and won’t collect or share customer data.’
Youtube version only (it’s long).
I remember when the US didn’t employ mercenary armies. It was back when we also didn’t do torture. Erik Prince made a vast fortune off our forever wars in the Middle East (and with all due respect to Tucker) Prince is not a person to be believed, whose opinions matter to anyone who isn’t a member of the Church of Satan, and who will burn in hell along with George Bush and Dick Cheney.