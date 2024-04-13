Tucker: Gina Carano on Teaming up With Elon Musk to Sue Disney
Gina Carano lost her career when she refused to lie for Disney. She seems content with it.
Tucker interviews Gina Carano on her lawsuit against Disney. If you’d like to opt out of these drops you can do so in your settings, top right.
Youtube version:
I subscribe to Tucker's network and saw this last night--it's definitely a must watch!
Ms. Carano seems very humble and based. I wish her all the luck in skullf*ckin’ Disney gooder and harder. There’s no company more deserving that I can think of.