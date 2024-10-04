Tucker Gives a Speech at Maclver Institute, Wisconsin
"Kamala Harris’s Plan to Erase Your Culture and How We Should Respond | FULL SPEECH AND Q&A"
For new subscribers, I post these Tucker drops as a courtesy to subscribers who do not use social media. If you’d like to opt out, please do so in your settings, top right under “manage subscription.”
Chapters:
0:00 Become a Member at TuckerCarlson.com
0:27 Take Back Wisconsin
12:13 They Want to Erase Your Culture
22:18 Creepy Tim Walz
32:18 Q&A
32:55 How Do We Fight Back?
55:15 How Do We Instill Hope in the Next Generation?
1:03:28 Is Trump Going to Win?
1:10:57 The Importance of Voting
1:18:05 How Do We Preserve Liberty?
Random thought: I would like to see Trump propose the formation of a "Council of the Elders" for his administration. A group to ruminate on the issues of the day. Some possible members might include Thomas Sowell, Camille Paglia, Victor Davis Hanson, and Jordan Peterson. Any other suggestions?
"Creepy Tim Walz" HEY That's My Governor he's talking about! No One can say that about him....except ME! :-)