Tucker: Glenn Loury, Dave Smith
Two from Tucker, in case you missed them. In case you are not interested in the emails with Tucker, you can opt out in your subscriber preferences, top right.
Glenn Loury: Confessions of a Black Conservative
Chapters:
0:00 Introduction
1:13 Does Critical Thinking Still Exist in American Universities?
16:06 How Has MIT Changed?
21:29 Why Don’t We Debate Economics Anymore?
25:01 How Universities Got So Radically Political
31:26 Was the Civil Rights Movement Good for Black Americans?
44:26 The One Thing Malcolm X Got Right
48:48 Why Are the JFK, RFK, and MLK Files Still Classified?
50:45 The Moment Loury Realized the Mainstream Narrative Was Totally Fake 59:12 How Loury Was Ousted for Opposing the Israel/Gaza War
1:14:25 Why the Establishment Is So Threatened by Loury’s Views
1:21:24 The Death of Free Speech
1:30:14 The Future of American Universities
Dave Smith: Debating Douglas Murray, the “Woke Right” Narrative, and the Moment He Found God
0:00 Dave Smith Breaks Down His Debate With Douglas Murray
10:11 The Biggest Moment of the Debate
15:30 The Moment Douglas Murray Destroyed His Career
27:28 Douglas Murray’s Attacks Against Darryl Cooper
31:54 The Real Reason They Want to Destroy Darryl Cooper
41:51 Sam Harris’s Attacks Against Dave Smith
44:44 Atheism Doesn’t Exist?
48:55 Ben Shapiro’s Identity Politics
56:30 Neocons Attacking the Trump Administration
1:05:00 How Con Inc. Tried to Buy Dave Smith
1:11:16 The “Woke Right” Absurdity
1:16:50 The Dehumanization of Palestinians
1:22:40 Will the New Media Landscape Survive?
1:32:42 Individualism and Your Soul
1:42:03 The Atrocities of War
1:46:08 Dave Smith’s Thoughts on Matt Walsh
1:52:51 How Important It Is That America Avoids Foreign Wars
1:57:41 Stop Asking Questions
2:05:50 Dave’s Spiritual Awakening
The notion that Murray destroyed his career is hilarious. But I guess it’s nice that Tucker has his own alternative reality that people can visit when they get tired of real reality. 🤡🤡🤡
The Three Stooges