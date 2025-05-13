Two from Tucker, in case you missed them. In case you are not interested in the emails with Tucker, you can opt out in your subscriber preferences, top right.

Glenn Loury: Confessions of a Black Conservative

Chapters:

0:00 Introduction

1:13 Does Critical Thinking Still Exist in American Universities?

16:06 How Has MIT Changed?

21:29 Why Don’t We Debate Economics Anymore?

25:01 How Universities Got So Radically Political

31:26 Was the Civil Rights Movement Good for Black Americans?

44:26 The One Thing Malcolm X Got Right

48:48 Why Are the JFK, RFK, and MLK Files Still Classified?

50:45 The Moment Loury Realized the Mainstream Narrative Was Totally Fake 59:12 How Loury Was Ousted for Opposing the Israel/Gaza War

1:14:25 Why the Establishment Is So Threatened by Loury’s Views

1:21:24 The Death of Free Speech

1:30:14 The Future of American Universities

Dave Smith: Debating Douglas Murray, the “Woke Right” Narrative, and the Moment He Found God

0:00 Dave Smith Breaks Down His Debate With Douglas Murray

10:11 The Biggest Moment of the Debate

15:30 The Moment Douglas Murray Destroyed His Career

27:28 Douglas Murray’s Attacks Against Darryl Cooper

31:54 The Real Reason They Want to Destroy Darryl Cooper

41:51 Sam Harris’s Attacks Against Dave Smith

44:44 Atheism Doesn’t Exist?

48:55 Ben Shapiro’s Identity Politics

56:30 Neocons Attacking the Trump Administration

1:05:00 How Con Inc. Tried to Buy Dave Smith

1:11:16 The “Woke Right” Absurdity

1:16:50 The Dehumanization of Palestinians

1:22:40 Will the New Media Landscape Survive?

1:32:42 Individualism and Your Soul

1:42:03 The Atrocities of War

1:46:08 Dave Smith’s Thoughts on Matt Walsh

1:52:51 How Important It Is That America Avoids Foreign Wars

1:57:41 Stop Asking Questions

2:05:50 Dave’s Spiritual Awakening