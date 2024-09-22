Tucker Hosts JD Vance
“Tucker Carlson Live Tour in Hershey, PA
JD Vance: For 40 years we haven’t had an opposition party. Now we do.”
Here is the timecode:
Chapters:
0:00 Tucker’s Speech
11:37 Tucker Introduces JD Vance
14:13 Who’s Winning?
21:19 The Political Realignment
25:20 The Immigration Crisis
30:09 The Fall of Rural America
36:29 Donald Trump Changing the Republican Party
41:23 Trump’s McDonald’s Order
45:47 Why The Media Loves Kamala Harris
53:13 The Left’s Censorship Campaign
59:17 Will Trump End Sanctuary Cities?
An articulate clear thinking person. JD is rather refreshing from endless words upon words that spiral and go nowhere. I often get a headache trying to figure out what VP Harris is saying. And further that with what does she mean to my life? I will watch as I also find Tucker funny and down to earth. Thank you
The Republic Party is changing and cannot be overstated --> Dick Cheney is with Kamala Harris. The prosecutor and the prison torturer. Waterboarding. War criminals for Kamala Harris.
The Old Guard Left and Right hate us. The one-party hates America. They think we are stupid. Where’s Biden? Seriously!! They treat us like we’re stupid. They are trying to scare old people. They try to say Putin will invade Poland.
Recruitment is down under Kamala Harris. No enlistment, no standing Army. And it’s not getting better under Harris.
Life expectancy is down. Kamala lies us further into a land war in Ukraine. Kamala Harris lied about Joe Biden’s cognitive health. What else are they lying about? No wonder they call for state-control and regulation to online media. The authoritarianism party is in the White House right now and if they get four more years, we are in serious trouble.
JD Vance debate against tuck-tail Tim is going to be amazing.