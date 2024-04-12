Tucker: How the Left Tried to Use COVID to Usher in a New Jim Crow
With Naomi Wolf
Tucker talks to Naomi Wolf. There isn’t a video available of their entire conversation, just the podcast.
The first eight minutes of the video are available on youtube.
Here is the youtube video:
Naomi, like Sasha and others, has been red-pilled and is now risking livelihoods and negation of rights(censorship) like those of us who stood a post while they slept. I love all of them.
Covid was total tyranny. Here in Canada Mom and Pop stores were closed, places of worship were shuttered, pastors violenyly arrested. Health zealots were telling families not to congregate during Christmas. Authorities in Quebec, our second largest province, had police crashing family get togethers, they had Nazi like night curfews with police stopping everyone after nine at night. Canada had locked people from the outside in hotel rooms for 14 days and charged them a hefty fee when they came back from aborad. Here in Canukistan we are still being tracked by the feds since covid. Law enforcement's brutal take down of our brave truckers and of course the freezing of bank accounts for supporting the 18 wheeler drivers.