Tucker in Australia
As usual, you can opt out of the Tucker drops in your subscriber settings. Just un-select “Tucker’s Twitter.”
Two videos from Tucker’s youtube from Canberra. The first is the full speech and the second is a great exchange between Tucker and a journalist blaming him for gun violence.
Chapters:
0:00 Intro
2:31 Tucker reacts to Julian Assange's release
16:13 Christianity
21:49 Q&A
21:55 Who's the most difficult person Tucker has interviewed?
27:32 Tucker clashes with journalist over Putin
32:33 Assange
37:05 Is China a threat?
43:22 Heated exchange between Tucker and liberal journalist on immigration
Great to have him here in Australia. Our ABC is worse than your MSM. And he treated them with the contempt they deserve.
Amr Australia.
Best ever Tucker speech. What a treasure. Just finished watching it.