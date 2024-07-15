Tucker on the Assassination Attempt
Tucker Carlson speaks at Heritage's 2024 Policy Fest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and responds to the assassination attempt on Donald Trump's life.
Youtube version:
I was born in a communist country. My mother tells me how it all started, it's the same now. She loves Trump and now I see why.
The difference between the Democrats and the Communists is that the Communists will admit it.