Tucker on the Cease Fire in Ukraine
As usual, you know the drill. You can opt out of the Tucker drops in your subscriber preferences. Tucker is not for everyone, but if I see him do a video that I think my readers might find valuable, I’ll post it here. You can find more over at TuckerCarlson.com. Posting does not mean I agree with what is said; I do it as a courtesy to my readers who do not use social media or listen to podcasts.
Chapters:
0:00 The Ukrainian Drone Strike in Moscow
6:54 Why Is Ukraine Dragging Out This War?
13:11 Benjamin Netanyahu Wants War With Iran17:27 Ukraine’s Black Market Arms Dealing
20:10 Why We Should Be More Worried About Mexico Than Russia or Iran
22:05 The Mexican Drug Cartel’s Javelin Missiles Systems
23:11 How Many Have Died in the Ukraine/Russia War?
27:59 Reacting to the Russian/Ukraine Proposed Ceasefire Deal
37:45 Can Europe Be Saved?
40:09 American Politicians on Cartel Payroll
50:43 Macgregor’s Advice to Trump
54:11 Should the US Strike a Mineral Deal With Ukraine?
1:03:19 The Future of Germany
Ukraine is a problem but Europe is THE problem. Vance was right. We no longer share values with them. Europe is an authoritarian mess for the Urals to Ireland. Fortunately, they are weak so we can just depart without risk. Trade is OK as long as it is fair but no political or military alliances.
Everybody's got an opinion. Slap the shit out of Zelensky and stop the war. Pull out of NATO until they fulfill their monetary defense obligations. Open negotiations with Russia for trade and shut China out.