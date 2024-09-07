Thanks for all of your input and for voting in the poll. I’ve decided to still post Tucker stuff (you can opt out in your settings, top right) but selectively. If something is good and relevant, I will post it. Otherwise, his videos can be found on YouTube and Rumble.

I understand if that means you need to unsubscribe. You should do whatever you think is the right thing to do. I personally feel that we can’t live in a society where one thing someone says casts them out as a convicted and condemned witch. I understand the danger of Holocaust denialism but better speech always defeats bad speech, I think.

Anyway, Tucker is on tour. His speeches and conversations are, I think, well worth the listen.

Here is the latest with Tulsi Gabbard:

And here is the previous ones, with Russell Brand and Vivek Ramaswamy (along with RFK, Jr.)

RUMBLE LINK CLICK HERE

RUMBLE LINK: CLICK HERE