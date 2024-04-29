[As usual, I provide these Tucker updates for my subscribers who do not use social media. If you’d like to opt out, you can do so in your settings top right.]

Here, Tucker speaks to Justin Haskin of the Heartland Institute who conducted a poll of voters from the 2020 election. Lots of Americans commit voter fraud without even realizing that is what they’re doing.

I used to get my daughter’s ballot in the mail for the four years she was in college. And though I was tempted, I never filled hers out. If I had, it would have been voter fraud. I was just too nervous. But plenty of other people weren’t. This was true among both Republicans and Democrats, though Democrats use mail-in voting far more than Republicans do.

As mentioned in this interview, what bothers me about this is how unwilling anyone in the mainstream press is to even talk about the 2020 election. When I hear the term “election denier,” I want to rip my hair out. They loosened regulations on ballots. They changed laws in various states for mail-in voting. It was not a “normal” election.

Just so you know, I was a Biden voter. I was a true blue Democrat. And still, I believed the 2020 election was rigged by unseen hands. I could not identify them; I just knew what was happening was not a “free and fair election.” It had that same eerie feeling I get from watching the lawfare against Trump. Very powerful people manipulating a system they control.

Silencing dissent is key to their entire scheme. So many people are now afraid to speak up because they don’t want to be targeted as “extremists.”

Here is the podcast, which runs around eleven minutes:

And the video preview:

And here is the transcript:

Tucker [00:00:00] It's now apparently a criminal offense, a felony in this country, to suggest the 2020 presidential campaign was not on the level. That crime appears to form the basis of one of Donald Trump's pending indictments. He's an election denier. But actually it's worth denying the legitimacy of that election because it was not fair. Critical information was withheld from voters through censorship and yes, by the government. That is a fact. It's also a fact that Mark Zuckerberg spent $400 million to control voting in various places around the country and affect the outcome. That's not legitimate. It was also conducted in many places through electronic voting machines, and no country should ever use electronic voting machines because fundamentally they cannot be trusted. Why would you trust it? But then there's the question of outright cheating. Voter fraud. Was there voter fraud? Well, we know there was some. But was it widespread? That is a hard allegation to prove, though of course, many people believe there was widespread fraud. Well, now it turns out we know for a fact that there was. And in fact, it can be proven with a poll. Just ask people, did you personally commit voter fraud? Well, that has just been done. And the answer is a huge percentage of people asked in the poll admitted, yes, I committed voter fraud. It's remarkable. Justin Haskins is a senior fellow at The Heartland Institute. He joins us now with details. Justin, thanks so much for coming on. If you could just start by giving us the results, the shocking results of this poll, and we'll go from there.

Justin Haskins [00:01:35] Sure. So it was pretty straightforward. We asked people, a series of questions. The first of which is or one of the first questions was, did you vote in, the 2020 election? And did you vote with an absentee ballot? And if they answered yes to both of those questions, then we asked a bunch of questions related to voter fraud. We didn't tell them that they were that we were asking, did you commit voter fraud? We just asked them about various behavior. So, for example, we asked, people, did you vote in a state where you're no longer a legal resident? That's a pretty straightforward question. If you're not a permanent resident of a state, you can't vote there. 17% of people, nearly 1 in 5 said yes, they did do that. We asked people, did you fill out a ballot for someone else on their behalf? That's also illegal. You're not allowed to fill out someone else's ballot. 21% of people said yes to that question. We asked if people forged the signature of a friend or family member on their behalf, with or without their permission. We actually put that in the poll question, and 17% of people said yes to that. So all told, it's at least and I say at least 1 in 5 Mail-In ballots involved some kind of fraudulent activity. But we didn't just stop there. We also asked everyone whether they voted via mail in ballot or not. So in-person voting as well. Do you know anyone who personally in your personal life, a friend, a family member, acquaintance? Someone from work? Has anyone ever admitted to you that they did one of these kinds of forms of voter fraud? And 10% and 11%. We asked two different questions on that said yes. People admitted to me that they committed voter fraud. And so when you take 1 in 5, if we just take the 1 in 5 Mail-In ballots could be related to fraud, and you apply that to the numbers of the 2020 election, which included more mail in voting than at any point in the history of the United States of America. What you end up with is potentially 13 million fraudulent mail in ballots. And, to put that in perspective, Donald Trump lost the election in the popular vote by about 7 million ballots. So this is a massive, massive story. If it if this poll is reflective of reality, it is proof that the 2020 election results can't be trusted.

Tucker [00:03:57] I mean, my head is spinning. So and I'm assuming I don't know if you asked, but I think it would be fair to assume that most of these people who answered in the affirmative are Democrats.

Justin Haskins [00:04:10] Well, it would be fair to assume that I think based on certain, things that we've learned in the past. But actually, what we found was that the voter fraud was, about equal between self-identified Republicans and Democrats. However, and this is really important to keep in mind, we don't have enough data to statistically, determine that that's an a really solid, accurate result because you're now digging really deep into the polling data and the sample size is getting smaller and smaller. But let's say that's true. And it was equal, let's say Democrats and Republicans committed fraud at equal rates. Actually, that's not the most important consideration because Joe Biden depended extremely heavily on Mail-In ballots, even if the fraud were equal between Republicans and Democrats. It would hurt Joe Biden. It would not hurt Donald Trump in terms of his ability to win elections. So, assuming the fraud was equal between Republicans and Democrats, if you just take the poll and you apply it to the election data that we have about the 2020 election, Donald Trump would win in all six of the swing states that he lost to Joe Biden in 2020, which means the wrong person is in the white House right now if this poll is accurate.

Tucker [00:05:27] Pardon my bad memory, but how dependent was Joe Biden on Mail-In ballots?

Justin Haskins [00:05:32] Well, it varied from state to state, but generally speaking, he, had twice as many Mail-In ballots vote for him than than Donald Trump did. And in some states, like say, Pennsylvania, for example, the ratio was something like 70% to 20 something percent in favor of Joe Biden. So without those ballots, Joe Biden would not win that.

Tucker [00:05:55] I mean, that right there without your poll, which I think is a conversation changer. Forever, I hope. You have to ask, why would Joe Biden have a natural advantage in Mail-In ballots? I mean, honestly, like, what is that if fraud is playing no part here.

Justin Haskins [00:06:12] Yeah, I.

Tucker [00:06:13] I mean, does anything else explain that?

Justin Haskins [00:06:15] It makes absolutely no sense. No, no, I mean, it doesn't make any sense, especially in a state where the election is split pretty close to 50/50. You might see slight variations in voting behavior based on party affiliation in the past. That's something that we've seen, but we've never seen anything like a 70/30 split, 75/25 split. You just don't see that.

Tucker [00:06:39] Well, especially since Republicans are statistically more likely to have jobs and less free time than Democrats. I mean, much less in far higher percentage of Democrats than Republicans are not working and taking state aid, for example. So and presumably the idea behind mail in ballots is people are just like too busy. I'm working at my job. I don't have time to go to the polling place or whatever. Right. I mean, I don't see any other logical explanation other than theft. How how is this age?

Justin Haskins [00:07:07] Age and disability is also a big part of it.

Tucker [00:07:10] So how would I mean, and.

Justin Haskins [00:07:12] Republicans are more likely to be older.

Tucker [00:07:14] This seems like a huge deal. So I mean, what's the response been?

Justin Haskins [00:07:21] Well, from from the right, from conservatives, the response at least most conservatives, the response has been, I mean, this is a game changer. This is one of the biggest stories of of the year, for sure. Donald Trump himself has said it's the biggest story of the year. It's one of the biggest polls in the last 20 years, he said. And I think that that's exactly right. We should be asking questions. We should be launching investigations. The sad thing about all of this is that the mainstream press doesn't care. They don't even care enough to talk about it, to refute it. They don't care because they got the result that they wanted, which was Joe Biden in the white House. And anyone who dared to ask questions about that has been labeled a conspiracy theorist, an insurrectionist, a person who doesn't deserve to have a platform of any kind. And you can't have a free society like that. And now we're seeing, as we've seen with so many other stories like Covid, the origins of Covid, for example, or whether lockdowns were a good idea, people initially who questioned the validity of the election were targeted, and their lives in some cases were destroyed, the careers were destroyed, they were attacked. And now we're finding out that all you had to do was just ask people. You just had to do the very basics of journalism, which is to ask questions and seek the truth. Just ask people, hey, did you do this thing? Did you did you do this thing you weren't supposed to do? Did you vote in a state where you're no longer a permanent resident? I mean, did you fill someone else's ballot out for them? You're not supposed to do that. Did you do that? No one in the media establishment, on the left, especially, but in much of the on the right as well, didn't even bother to ask the question. We just assumed that, no, that couldn't possibly have happened, even though obviously the opportunity for fraud was there. And so I think the bigger story here really, in many ways, is it's not that that Joe Biden is president, when Donald Trump should probably be president. That's a massive story. But the biggest story is, can we trust the media at all to tell us the truth, or to even bother to ask questions when an important story like this comes up? And I think the answer is obviously, as you know, and as many of your viewers now know, we can't. And how can you have a free society like that?

Tucker [00:09:38] Well, it's of course not a free society anymore. So the New York Times never wrote about this?

Justin Haskins [00:09:44] No. The New York Times, the only major left wing media outlet. And I say left wing, meaning establishment media outlet that covered it was the Washington Post which wrote, an article, very quickly without taking it very seriously, saying essentially, hey, you can't trust anything that these crazy people at The Heartland Institute do or Rasmussen Reports, these people are far right wing extremists and election deniers, etc., and so don't listen to them. And they were the only ones, not literally nobody else, as far as I'm aware, on the left has talked about this.

Tucker [00:10:17] It's just, it's really. Well, I continue to think it's one of the most amazing things I've ever heard. They admitted it. No one had ever asked them until you did. Justin Haskins of Heartland Institute, thank you for joining us.

Justin Haskins [00:10:29] Thanks, Tucker.