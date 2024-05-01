Tucker Talks Government Censorship
[As usual, you can de-select the Tucker drops in your settings, top right]
“Ep. 100 Democrats in Congress are working to shut down a TV network that criticized them. That’s illegal but it’s happening.”
There is no YouTube version yet.
Dan Ball and OAN was my go-to for news….until DirecTV dropped them. I’m angry that news can be censored due to 4 Democrat Congressmen demands and my choice of news is not readily available. 🤬🤬🤬
I admire their courage to stand up and speak out against this blatant hypocrisy and political interference to shut down a news outlet.
Tucker is awesome!