Tucker Talks Kamala and Al Smith Dinner with Charlie Spiering
"You think you dislike Kamala Harris? Not half as much as her fellow Democrats do. Charlie Spiering wrote the book on it."
I know there has been a lot of Tucker lately. I’m working on a piece to post hopefully today and have two more in the can so I promise more of my writing will be forthcoming.
0:00 Reacting to the Al Smith Dinner
4:48 Kamala’s Time in Canada, Her “Second Mother,” and Hinduism
12:51 Kamala’s Weaponization of the MeToo Movement
49:57 Kamala’s Father Denouncing Her
55:47 Kamala Is a Tool for the Rich
1:05:30 Kamala’s Extreme Unpopularity
1:11:57 Joe Biden Did Not Want Kamala to Be His Vice President
1:27:40 Kamala’s Interview with Brett Baier
1:34:02 Why Did Kamala Pick Tim Walz?
1:38:23 Who Is Kamala’s Husband Doug Emhoff, and Are the Allegations Credible?
1:52:02 The Left’s Gender Ideology, and Is Tim Walz Gay?
1:58:07 Kamala’s Reporter “Enemy List”
ICYMI but of some relevance to your comments about the "Left's gender ideology", you might note that Andrew Sullivan is at least considering voting for Trump as a result of that:
"Rachel Levine Must Resign: A case study in politics and ideology overruling science. With children as victims."
https://andrewsullivan.substack.com/p/rachel-levine-must-resign-2d7?utm_medium=reader2&triedRedirect=true
