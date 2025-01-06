For new subscribers, I post the Tucker Carlson videos as a courtesy to my subscribers who do not use social media. He’s not everyone’s cup of tea so if you’d like to opt out you can de-select “Tucker’s Twitter” in your subscriber preferences, top right.

One thing I love is listening to people say what they really think, even if it’s controversial. I am so sick of measured, careful speech. I’ll take it even if I don’t agree with what they’re saying. I find, these days, I crave radical honesty. And no one does that better than Tucker, IMO. That’s the other reason I post his videos.

Billy Bush: The Infamous Trump Tape, Secrets of Corporate Media, & Megyn Kelly v. Harvey Weinstein

Chapters:

0:00 Why Corporate Media Management Is So Corrupt

4:57 Megyn Kelly vs. Harvey Weinstein

9:58 What Al Roker Is Really Like

12:33 Billy Bush’s Rise in Media

24:44 The Infamous Trump Tape That Got Billy Fired

39:13 Why Trump Was So Good at TV

50:55 The Beginning of Trump Derangement Syndrome

1:00:18 How NBC Tried to Destroy Billy Bush

1:24:33 How Did the Washington Post Get the Tapes?

1:29:56 How to Forgive and Overcome Anything