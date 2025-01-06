Tucker Talks to Billy Bush
For new subscribers, I post the Tucker Carlson videos as a courtesy to my subscribers who do not use social media. He’s not everyone’s cup of tea so if you’d like to opt out you can de-select “Tucker’s Twitter” in your subscriber preferences, top right.
One thing I love is listening to people say what they really think, even if it’s controversial. I am so sick of measured, careful speech. I’ll take it even if I don’t agree with what they’re saying. I find, these days, I crave radical honesty. And no one does that better than Tucker, IMO. That’s the other reason I post his videos.
Billy Bush: The Infamous Trump Tape, Secrets of Corporate Media, & Megyn Kelly v. Harvey Weinstein
Chapters:
0:00 Why Corporate Media Management Is So Corrupt
4:57 Megyn Kelly vs. Harvey Weinstein
9:58 What Al Roker Is Really Like
12:33 Billy Bush’s Rise in Media
24:44 The Infamous Trump Tape That Got Billy Fired
39:13 Why Trump Was So Good at TV
50:55 The Beginning of Trump Derangement Syndrome
1:00:18 How NBC Tried to Destroy Billy Bush
1:24:33 How Did the Washington Post Get the Tapes?
1:29:56 How to Forgive and Overcome Anything
I subscribe to Tucker. I love that he will talk to anyone and make it interesting whether you like them or not.
Thanks Sasha, I subscribed to Tucker, but I never get notifications so I catch him when you post. Interesting as always.
