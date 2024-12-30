If you are new to this site, I post the Tucker drops for my subscribers who do not use social media. You can opt out of your subscriber settings by unchecking “Tucker’s Twitter.”

This episode with Brigham Buhler talks about chronic disease in America, over-medication, and exploitation by insurance companies.

I was one of those people who did not have health insurance until Obamacare came along. And while I feel grateful to have it — when I broke my arm last year it would have cost me $14,000 to visit the ER — I find it woefully lacking when it comes to care. Doctors often refuse anyone who has this insurance. Those that are available have long waiting lists. Most of the time a nurse, not a doctor, sees you.

Buhler is more concerned with preventative care and helping us solve our problems before we need medication or become chronically ill. It’s a useful conversation, I thought.

(0:00) The Assassination of the UnitedHealthcare CEO

(13:32) The Opioid Crisis Could Have Been Prevented

(27:32) Monetizing Your Chronic Illness

(32:17) How Health Insurance Companies Are Scamming You

(48:01) The Mass Exodus of Doctors

(52:55) How They Profit off of Cancer

(1:07:11) Trump’s Plan to Cut Out the Medical Middle Man

(1:20:34) Why Are Media Outlets Lying About This?