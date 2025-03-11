For new subscribers, I occasionally post Tucker Carlson videos for my subscribers who do not use social media. I don’t post everything he does. You can find his work on his site, TuckerCarlson.com, or on podcast hosts. If you do not wish to receive these, please uncheck “Tucker’s Twitter” from your preferences, top right.

Tucker and Chris Cuomo Debate JFK/Epstein Files, DOGE, Joe Rogan, NATO, Transgenderism, and DEI

Chapters:

0:00 Chris Cuomo Admits Tucker Was Right

8:46 Joe Rogan Changing the Media Landscape

16:56 Andrew Cuomo vs. Eric Adams

20:34 How Do We Fix New York?

30:41 Debating Transgenderism

42:44 Who Killed JFK?

47:16 The Epstein Files

54:03 What Are UFOs?

56:45 Bill Barr’s Involvement in the Epstein Cover-Up

59:51 Debating Elon Musk and DOGE

1:10:36 End NATO?

1:24:21 Is Ukraine Selling American Weapons on the Black Market?

1:33:38 How Should Trump Handle the War?

1:41:08 Billionaires and Mega Corporations Controlling Governments

1:46:36 Debating Immigration

1:55:32 DEI Is Destroying What It Means to Be an American

2:07:51 Transhumanism vs. Christianity

2:11:45 Is Trump More Divisive or Uniting?

2:24:39 Debating Abortion

2:29:51 Debating Freedom of Speech