Tucker Talks to Dave Ramsey
"Trump v. Kamala’s Economic Plans, & the Diabolic Tricks Banks Use to Scam You"
I will be posting later today or tonight my own writing! But for now, here is an interview with Dave Ramsey who has endorsed Trump.
0:00 How Banks Exploit You With Debt
9:11 How Cash Changes Your Psychology
19:58 Why Our Leaders Oppress the Poor
24:49 The Unknown Side Effects of Debt
28:10 The Lies of “Building Credit”
32:14 Dave’s Proven Successful Plan to Pay off Your Debt
53:01 The Student Loan Forgiveness Scam
1:06:03 Dave’s Key to a Successful Marriage
1:14:29 The Key to Building Wealth
1:27:01 Three Things You’re Probably Wasting Money On
1:41:41 The National Debt Problem
1:48:49 Kamala Harris’s Economic Plan
1:53:40 Donald Trump’s Economic Plan
1:55:50 An Employer’s Moral Obligation to Their Employees
Dave Ramsey "Ambiguity" - key word (management style?) he used to describe leadership under Kamala Harris and incumbency; the economic uncertainty one should expect to continue.
Folks say, "I don't know what Kamala Harris stands for." That's because she bases her political career on vapid political messaging but has no political soul. no personality. no real personal charm. no heart. Policies come with no realism, no backbone. When she goes national with her soulless politics in a presidential campaign she's left with two subjective points of attack 1) anti-DJT 2) promise of a future.
If a voter refuses to fall prey to the subjective attack (ie refuse to act like a victim), they will be less likely to accept a vapid cure-all her political-stereotype panders to the masses.
Fear of the future manifested as a promise to cure cancer; a promise of everlasting life; a promise of a future, but they never deliver. No wonder it's ambiguous in construct. Yet get reelected exploiting fear of the future.
Over and over. until one day, the voter says "enough". There will be no $25k per household for Black first time homeowners, if simply bc it's unconstitutional. There will be no $50k per new startup because last year there were 5,450,000 startups alone and they got to fund Ukraine (remember?). It's all promises, promises that no one can bank on. It's not just ambiguous, it's exploitive.
When and if they lose, the DNC deniers will fall back on the basic retort that the voter is just not "educated" ...that's what comes out of 75% of the DNC political campaign operative mouth "we (DNC) are trying to 'educate' the voter"
Followed Dave’s advice years ago. Thanks to him paid off mortgage early and have no debt. Pay cash for most things and never buy a new car. Saved a ton of money. Have a large emergency fund too. He used to have a radio show every afternoon which I listened to on my way home from work. Got my son to listen to him and now my son has no debt and a nice emergency fund. Also taught him how to invest. Most people live with tons of debt and multiple credit cards. Wish more people would take his advice and WAKE UP!