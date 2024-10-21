For new subscribers, I post the Tucker drops for readers who do not use social media. You can opt-out in your settings, top right.

I will be posting later today or tonight my own writing! But for now, here is an interview with Dave Ramsey who has endorsed Trump.

0:00 How Banks Exploit You With Debt

9:11 How Cash Changes Your Psychology

19:58 Why Our Leaders Oppress the Poor

24:49 The Unknown Side Effects of Debt

28:10 The Lies of “Building Credit”

32:14 Dave’s Proven Successful Plan to Pay off Your Debt

53:01 The Student Loan Forgiveness Scam

1:06:03 Dave’s Key to a Successful Marriage

1:14:29 The Key to Building Wealth

1:27:01 Three Things You’re Probably Wasting Money On

1:41:41 The National Debt Problem

1:48:49 Kamala Harris’s Economic Plan

1:53:40 Donald Trump’s Economic Plan

1:55:50 An Employer’s Moral Obligation to Their Employees