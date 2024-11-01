Tucker Talks to Donald Trump!
For those who do not wish to get the Tucker Carlson drops. you can opt out in your settings, top right under “manage subscription.”
Tucker Carlson hosts Donald Trump on his live show, starting soon. It’s a fundraiser for the victims of the recent hurricanes.
Awesome live feed can also be found on RSBN youtube
Nicole Shanahan just dropped an amazing truth, just stated ... "I’ve seen the belly of the beast, I’ve met all of those celebrities we see doing those endorsements ive been ast some of these parties where people fall on the ground because of a drug overdose and nobody cares about them I’ve knelt on the ground next to them and looked into their eyes and wonder what the hell they’re doing with there lives…"
The desperation of the DNC is on full display. Nicole is the exception. She's left the party that attack her and kicked her and Bobby out. They kicked me out. They kicked you out. The DNC is attacking it's own as viciously as they attack Trump supporters. As LBJ said "pissing inside the tent".
A self-destructive nature, and when they attack each other, they drive people out. Biden calls you garbage, Michelle Obama and Julia Roberts encourage women to be secretive, and rather than promote free and independent women showing strength and convection, the liberal machine encourages women to be deceitful and dishonest. That's Kamala Harris campaign in a nutshell. And why so many people don't really know where she stands on issues: because she's inauthentic. And inauthentic, conspiring female is as unappealing as the silly man/boy classroom clown Tim Walz resorts to when lying.
...Hopefully, Trump team can continue to have fun and stay loose in the final days. The DNC exhibit a desperate, secretiveness threatening voters with some unforeseen fear, while showing a true loathing for anyone that doesn't conform to their demands.
“God is good and has a sense of humor” – Pastor Billy
Keep having fun!!
I feel sad that my friends in the Corporate media bubble are missing out on the actual, authentic joy at the Trump rallies, he really is funny.
And I normally don't follow politics this much myself, but Trump's speech yesterday in Green Bay, WI was great: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4BiwHG7kob4