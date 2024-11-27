Tucker Talks to Dr. Mark Hyman
"Everything You're Eating Is Toxic, and Big Pharma Likes It That Way"
Chapters:
0:00 Bobby Kennedy as Trump’s New HHS Director
4:04 Obesity and “Ultra-Processed Foods”
20:07 Does Junk Food Cause Cancer and Alzheimer's?
40:31 Who’s Funding the Chronic Health Disease Epidemic?
46:39 Healthy Food Decreasing Violence in Prisons
52:51 Vaccines
1:07:14 Why You’re Not Allowed to Sue Vaccine Developers
1:11:31 Bobby Kennedy’s Plans
1:17:05 How to Detox Your Body
1:27:26 Donald Trump and the Medical Awakening
I started listening at the timestamp of the discussion of vaccines. As soon as I heard Dr. Hyman vomit the same old false narrative about polio and smallpox, I stopped listening. Someone needs to give him the book by Suzanne Humphries - Dissolving Illusions
seems like a lucrative business model, no wonder food and drug/pharma companies often 'collaborate'
get the ppl sick, get them on drugs, get them on more drugs to treat the side effects
lifespans increase, but healthspans decrease - customers for life!