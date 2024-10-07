If you’re new around here, I provide the Tucker drops as a courtesy to my subscribers who do not use social media. But you can opt out by clicking on your settings, top right, and then “manage subscription.”

The machine is coming for Musk and X. There is no way they will allow the richest man in the world to allow free information on a social media app that is not under their complete control. So I believe him when he says he’s cooked if Trump does not win. But he’s not the only one. We’re all cooked when it comes to free speech.

The adaptation to the life online is to survive speech you don’t agree with. That’s it. Survive it. Survive “misinformation” and “disinformation.” Find a better way to communicate to the people. Build trust. Change. Evolve. What they want is to take complete control of all of the information online, as we’ve seen them do already.

So go Trump/Vance.

(0:00) Elon Musk Is All in on Donald Trump

(6:35) Providing Starlink to Victims of Hurricane Helene

(9:22) If Trump Loses, This Is the Last Election

(21:49) The Epstein and Diddy Client List

(33:38) Vaccines

(35:49) The Movement to Decriminalize Crime

(50:22) Gavin Newsom

(53:11) Europe’s Declining Birthrate

(57:02) We Need Religion

(1:08:04) Why Is There So Much Anti-Human Messaging?

(1:19:33) AI and the Woke Mind Virus

(1:43:01) Musk’s Role in a Trump Administration Includes paid partnerships.

It’s not on YouTube and am not sure it will ever be since it’s posted on X.