Tucker Talks to Glenn Greenwald
"Permanent Washington decides nuclear war is preferable to Donald Trump. Glenn Greenwald on the nihilism of our ruling class."
Glenn Greenwald: Dangerous New Escalation in Russia, & Our Blackmailed Politicians
0:00 Permanent Washington Dangerously Misunderstands Vladimir Putin
23:06 We Are on the Verge of Nuclear War
28:11 The Concerted Effort to Control You
46:06 Intel Agencies, Blackmail, and Mike Johnson’s Shocking Flip-Flop
1:12:09 Has Greenwald Been Targeted by the Intel Agencies?
1:17:31 How Will the Russia/Ukraine War End?
1:21:03 The Pathetic Corporate Media Outlets That Influence Washington
1:30:32 How to Gain a True Understanding of Politics
1:53:02 Democrats Want to Censor You
They're discussing the nuclear threat. And yeah it's crazy how flippant people are about it. The people who will say that Putin is basically Hitler and is a power mad dictator seeking to conquer Europe will then turn around and act like there's no worries about him using a nuke. Trust in his restraint. It's a completely schizophrenic position.
Look up the subject of nuclear winter and see how that would square with 'being green.'