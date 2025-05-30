Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Libertarian's avatar
Libertarian
9h

Glenn Greenwald is one of the most humble, courageous and intelligent men I have ever seen. And my time on earth is running out and I doubt my impression of Glenn will change.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Meagan B Henry's avatar
Meagan B Henry
3h

Personally very tired of the Israel-bashing guests Tucker continues to have on, including Greenwald. Used to be a huge fan of Tucker's.

Sasha, please carefully consider Tucker's recent direction and watch out for growing intolerance of Jews across the board. Blessings.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sasha Stone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture