Tucker Talks to Glenn Greenwald and Ron Johnson
[If you’d like not to receive the Tucker email drops, you can unselect them in your subscriber preferences]
Today, Glenn Greenwald addressed some leaked sex tapes that have been making the rounds. The Tucker video was recorded before that happened, I believe.
Glenn Greenwald: The Truth About Epstein, Jake Tapper's Humiliation, & Insane New Push to Nuke Gaza
Chapters:
0:00 Introduction
1:20 CNN Finally Admits Joe Biden Is in Cognitive Decline
7:40 How Corporate Media Rewrites History
17:46 How Political Tribalism Is Destroying Society
19:42 The Two Main Reasons Why the Establishment Hates Trump
24:20 Why Trump’s Opinion on NATO Changed Tucker’s Worldview
26:07 Who Really Hacked the DNC?
37:25 Was Jeffrey Epstein Working for Foreign Intelligence?
48:53 Dan Bongino and Kash Patel’s Statements on Epstein
51:58 The JFK Assassination
58:55 The Corruption of Washington and Corporate Media
1:04:09 How Traveling Gives You Perspective
1:07:51 Greenwald’s Thoughts on Russia
1:15:53 Congressman Randy Fine Wants to Nuke Gaza
1:19:28 Why Corporate Media Promotes Death and War1:26:29 Why the U.S. Government Really Wanted to Ban TikTok
1:42:49 Why Identity Politics Stifles Honest Conversations
1:49:16 The Attack on Americans’ Free Speech
1:55:46 What Makes People Truly Happy
Sen. Ron Johnson: What’s Really in the “Big Beautiful Bill,” and Uncovering the Truth About 9-11
Chapters:
0:00 Introduction
1:19 How Financially Ignorant Is Congress?
4:30 How Much Money Is the Federal Government Spending Right Now?
9:05 What Happens if the Current Spending Trajectory Continues?
16:34 Are We in a Debt Crisis?
21:51 How COVID Drastically Changed Our Economy
27:29 What Would Happen if We Fall Into a Massive Debt Crisis?
32:09 The Truth About the “Big Beautiful Bill”
43:50 The Real Reason America’s Defense Budget Is So High
51:00 This Is What Should Change in the “Big Beautiful Bill”
59:29 How Many Members of Congress Agree With Johnson?
1:03:33 Why Are Americans Getting Sicker Despite Our Rising Healthcare Budget?
1:17:38 How Bad Are the Vaccine Injuries?
1:31:54 Why Johnson Is Investigating 9-11
1:46:03 The Most Troubling Unanswered Questions About 9-11
1:51:50 The COVID Cover up Is Much Bigger Than We Think
Glenn Greenwald is one of the most humble, courageous and intelligent men I have ever seen. And my time on earth is running out and I doubt my impression of Glenn will change.
Personally very tired of the Israel-bashing guests Tucker continues to have on, including Greenwald. Used to be a huge fan of Tucker's.
Sasha, please carefully consider Tucker's recent direction and watch out for growing intolerance of Jews across the board. Blessings.