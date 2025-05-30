[If you’d like not to receive the Tucker email drops, you can unselect them in your subscriber preferences]

Today, Glenn Greenwald addressed some leaked sex tapes that have been making the rounds. The Tucker video was recorded before that happened, I believe.

Glenn Greenwald: The Truth About Epstein, Jake Tapper's Humiliation, & Insane New Push to Nuke Gaza

Chapters:

0:00 Introduction

1:20 CNN Finally Admits Joe Biden Is in Cognitive Decline

7:40 How Corporate Media Rewrites History

17:46 How Political Tribalism Is Destroying Society

19:42 The Two Main Reasons Why the Establishment Hates Trump

24:20 Why Trump’s Opinion on NATO Changed Tucker’s Worldview

26:07 Who Really Hacked the DNC?

37:25 Was Jeffrey Epstein Working for Foreign Intelligence?

48:53 Dan Bongino and Kash Patel’s Statements on Epstein

51:58 The JFK Assassination

58:55 The Corruption of Washington and Corporate Media

1:04:09 How Traveling Gives You Perspective

1:07:51 Greenwald’s Thoughts on Russia

1:15:53 Congressman Randy Fine Wants to Nuke Gaza

1:19:28 Why Corporate Media Promotes Death and War1:26:29 Why the U.S. Government Really Wanted to Ban TikTok

1:42:49 Why Identity Politics Stifles Honest Conversations

1:49:16 The Attack on Americans’ Free Speech

1:55:46 What Makes People Truly Happy

Sen. Ron Johnson: What’s Really in the “Big Beautiful Bill,” and Uncovering the Truth About 9-11

Chapters:

0:00 Introduction

1:19 How Financially Ignorant Is Congress?

4:30 How Much Money Is the Federal Government Spending Right Now?

9:05 What Happens if the Current Spending Trajectory Continues?

16:34 Are We in a Debt Crisis?

21:51 How COVID Drastically Changed Our Economy

27:29 What Would Happen if We Fall Into a Massive Debt Crisis?

32:09 The Truth About the “Big Beautiful Bill”

43:50 The Real Reason America’s Defense Budget Is So High

51:00 This Is What Should Change in the “Big Beautiful Bill”

59:29 How Many Members of Congress Agree With Johnson?

1:03:33 Why Are Americans Getting Sicker Despite Our Rising Healthcare Budget?

1:17:38 How Bad Are the Vaccine Injuries?

1:31:54 Why Johnson Is Investigating 9-11

1:46:03 The Most Troubling Unanswered Questions About 9-11

1:51:50 The COVID Cover up Is Much Bigger Than We Think