Tucker’s neighbor from rural Maine joins him in his barn to discuss doomsday prepping, country life, and what rural folk really think about Kamala Harris.

Chapters:

0:00 Who’s the President Right Now?

11:01 What Should You Stockpile in Case of Emergency?

32:40 The Trump Assassination Attempt

40:35 The Prepper Mindset

55:12 All Electric by 2035

1:02:06 The Windmill Problem

1:19:43 Kamala Harris

1:25:52 The Brainwashing Happening in Colleges