Tucker Talks to His Neighbor About Doomsday
Tucker’s neighbor from rural Maine joins him in his barn to discuss doomsday prepping, country life, and what rural folk really think about Kamala Harris.
Chapters:
0:00 Who’s the President Right Now?
11:01 What Should You Stockpile in Case of Emergency?
32:40 The Trump Assassination Attempt
40:35 The Prepper Mindset
55:12 All Electric by 2035
1:02:06 The Windmill Problem
1:19:43 Kamala Harris
1:25:52 The Brainwashing Happening in Colleges
I appreciate your links to the Tucker content. Thank you!!
It’s amazing to see REAL Americans having conversations - as opposed to the brain-dead nodding-head NPCs repeating (verbatim) the talking points handed out each morning.