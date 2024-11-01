As usual, if you do not like the Tucker Carlson drops you can opt out in your subscriber settings under “manage subscription.”

Another day, another screeching Kamala Harris lie about “something Trump said.” Well, thanks to Tucker Carlson, here is a video about the corruption Liz Cheney has brought to our government, persecuting and prosecuting American citizens over “spectral” crimes, implanting her own version of intent. To me, Liz Cheney is a modern day Joseph McCarthy and even that is giving her way too much credit.

This is a representative who was so unpopular she lost her re-election by 40 points. It’s strange that she’s been given so much power in our country. I really can’t stand how the Democrats go fishing at Trump rallies to find one sentence they can then blow out of proportion. They’re still doing it. I plan on waiting until they find the next shiny object to chase. But oh, I can’t stand these people. Please vote them out.

Chapters: "

0:00 The January 6th Aftermath

5:24 What Role Did Liz Cheney Play in the J6 Committee?

12:18 Cassidy Hutchinson’s Pivotal Testimony

32:27Was Hutchinson’s Testimony True?

45:24 How CNN Manufactured the Narrative Against Passantino

53:07 The Intimidation Tactics Used Against Trump’s Lawyers

1:00:28 The Crimes of Liz Cheney

1:11:07 Hutchinson’s Motives

1:20:30 The Destruction of Evidence

1:27:06 How Has Passantino’s Perception of Washington Changed?

1:31:58 Passantino’s Plan to Fight Back

1:37:06 Cheney and Hutchinson Campaigning for Kamala Harris