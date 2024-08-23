Tucker Talks to Jason Whitlock
Tucker asks the first question, " Is she going to win?” Whitlock answers, “Are we going to lose?”
Tucker and Jason Whitlock reacting live to the speech by Kamala Harris:
Does Comrade Kamala have a drinking problem or does she believe in the collectivist faith that has never functioned in 400 years?
Take a look at her videos – you be the judge – why are they keeping her hidden?
Why are they only having her do the same stump speech over and over?
Why are they keeping her from doing interviews and news conferences?
To answer Sasha's question in her intorduction....Yes, the Left really IS that bad. I congratulate those who awakened to the delusions and crossed the line to reality. We WANT converts from the darkness.
However, I will always put the never-succumbed people at the head of that pack. They knew from the start what was right or wrong. And had the backbone to stick with it despite all the sneers and attacks.