“Lifelong Democrat Jimmy Dore on why it’s essential to punish and humiliate the Democratic Party eight days from now.”

Chapters:

0:00 Reacting to Trump’s Madison Square Garden Rally

3:16 The Weaponization of Wokeness

14:01 Warmongering of the Democratic Party

24:08 Why the Establishment Turned on Trump

43:07 The DNC Emails Leak

59:48 The Deep State Hates Tulsi Gabbard Teaming Up with Trump

1:12:29 Jimmy Dore Being Hacked and Censored

1:16:35 Are They Going to Let Trump Win?

1:21:28 Chaos Favors the Establishment

1:32:42 Bill Gates Nefarious Funding of Scientific Institutions

1:38:54 The Washington Post Refusing to Endorse Kamala Harris

1:44:52 Bobby Kennedy Jr.

1:55:01 The Deep State vs. Crypto

1:59:17 Who’s Going to Win?