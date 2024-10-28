Tucker Talks to Jimmy Dore
“Lifelong Democrat Jimmy Dore on why it’s essential to punish and humiliate the Democratic Party eight days from now.”
Chapters:
0:00 Reacting to Trump’s Madison Square Garden Rally
3:16 The Weaponization of Wokeness
14:01 Warmongering of the Democratic Party
24:08 Why the Establishment Turned on Trump
43:07 The DNC Emails Leak
59:48 The Deep State Hates Tulsi Gabbard Teaming Up with Trump
1:12:29 Jimmy Dore Being Hacked and Censored
1:16:35 Are They Going to Let Trump Win?
1:21:28 Chaos Favors the Establishment
1:32:42 Bill Gates Nefarious Funding of Scientific Institutions
1:38:54 The Washington Post Refusing to Endorse Kamala Harris
1:44:52 Bobby Kennedy Jr.
1:55:01 The Deep State vs. Crypto
1:59:17 Who’s Going to Win?
Just remember that the fascist far-left has always been trying to exploit the ‘Literally Hitler’ smear – starting with Republican presidential candidate Wendell L. Willkie in the election of 1940 when the Original Social Justice Warriors: Hitler and Mussolini, first emerged as threats.
From the August 24, 1940 edition of the New York Times, page 28:
SAYS WILLKIE AIDS HITLER; Representative Myers Assails 'Abuse' of President in Crisis
From the September 29 edition of the New York Times, 1940, Page 39:
ASSERTS 'WHISPERS' CALL WILLKIE NAZI; Republican Publicity Director Says 'Despicable Campaign' Is Nation-Wide NOMINEE'S RECORD CITED His Service in World War and Declarations for Aid to Britain Are Recalled
WASHINGTON, Sept. 28--A "despicable whispering campaign" picturing Wendell Willkie as in some way in sympathy with Hitler or even an agent of the Nazis is going on throughout the country, Franklyn Waltman, publicity director of the Republican National Committee, asserted today in his weekly news letter.
Wow! You’re fast. I haven’t even received my email from Tucker about the Jimmy Dore interview!