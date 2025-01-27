For new subscribers, I post the Tucker Carlson drops as a courtesy to my subscribers who do not use social media as frequently as I do. You can opt-out in your preferences, top right, under “manage subscription.”

Tucker talks to Matt Taibbi. Matt will also be hosting an America This Week tonight with Walter Kirn - Be There or Be Square (you can find it on X or on YouTube — click here).

0:00 Fauci’s Pardon

7:32 The J6 Committee’s Pardon

11:02 The Golden Age of Journalism Has Begun

17:44 The Major Questions We Should Be Asking Now That Trump Is President 29:00 The Destruction of Nord Stream Will Kill the EU

33:57 The Key Players of COVID That Have Yet to Be Investigated

36:20 The New Media Landscape

45:17 Trump’s Mass Disclosure Will Make Certain People Very Dangerous

51:13 Will We Ever Truly Know the Purpose of the COVID Regime?

58:45 Russiagate and the Leaked DNC Emails

1:03:28 Kash Patel and Political Espionage

1:20:30 The Intel Agencies That Control Wikipedia

1:33:47 How They Try to Brainwash Us Into Submission

Earlier, Tucker also spoke with Curt Mills, in case you missed it: