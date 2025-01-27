For new subscribers, I post the Tucker Carlson drops as a courtesy to my subscribers who do not use social media as frequently as I do. You can opt-out in your preferences, top right, under “manage subscription.”
Tucker talks to Matt Taibbi. Matt will also be hosting an America This Week tonight with Walter Kirn - Be There or Be Square (you can find it on X or on YouTube — click here).
0:00 Fauci’s Pardon
7:32 The J6 Committee’s Pardon
11:02 The Golden Age of Journalism Has Begun
17:44 The Major Questions We Should Be Asking Now That Trump Is President 29:00 The Destruction of Nord Stream Will Kill the EU
33:57 The Key Players of COVID That Have Yet to Be Investigated
36:20 The New Media Landscape
45:17 Trump’s Mass Disclosure Will Make Certain People Very Dangerous
51:13 Will We Ever Truly Know the Purpose of the COVID Regime?
58:45 Russiagate and the Leaked DNC Emails
1:03:28 Kash Patel and Political Espionage
1:20:30 The Intel Agencies That Control Wikipedia
1:33:47 How They Try to Brainwash Us Into Submission
Earlier, Tucker also spoke with Curt Mills, in case you missed it:
Thanks for this. I appreciate you posting these. And I admire your strength enormously. I guess I should go say this on your post from the other day — bearing up under shunning from friends and colleagues is rough, especially while staying put and not leaving the field or changing.
Sasha you have a great voice as Megyn Kelly has said . Your thoughts wisdom and inspiration have helped me see the promise of 2025