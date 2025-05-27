Tucker Talks to Mike Benz and Harmeet Dhillon
Mike Benz: How NGOs Have Dominated the World, Who’s Behind Them, & How They’re Now Undermining Trump
Chapters:
0:00 Introduction
1:20 What Are NGOs?
5:11 The 3 Levels of The Blob
9:00 Why the CIA Was Really Created
21:41 Why So Many American Companies Are Wrapped up in the NGO Madness 24:02 George Soros’ Open Society Foundation
30:54 Foreign Governments’ Failed Attempts to Escape NGO Control
36:58 The Dark Side of America’s Global Domination
42:14 The Soros Connection to the State Department Is Deeper Than You Think 50:33 How the CIA Controls the Education System
58:03 The Anti-American Agendas American Taxpayers Are Funding
1:01:19 What You Should Know About the US Institute of Peace
1:11:57 What DOGE Found When They Tried to Shut Down the Institute of Peace 1:15:31 Why The Blob Hates Putin
1:22:21 George Soros’ Coup of Mongolia
1:30:57 The Blob’s Regime Change Strategy Playing Out in the US
1:42:48 How Trump Has Successfully Drained the Swamp So Far
1:54:06 What Trump Should Focus On Next
The DOJ's Assault on White Christians Is Worse Than You Think. Harmeet Dhillon Is Exposing the Rot.
Chapters:
0:00 Intro
1:20 The Grim Reality Dhillon Was Faced With After Entering the DOJ
4:24 The DOJ Lawyers Who Actually Cried After Trump’s Election
10:05 Dhillon’s Mission to End Discrimination Against White Christian Men 20:01 Dhillon vs. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson
24:32 Is Dhillon Worried About Being Trapped by Deep State Actors?
26:13 Corrupt Lawyers Targeting Police and Allowing Crime
34:42 Why Does the Deep State Want to Increase Crime?
37:39 The Crimes of Biden’s DOJ
42:27 The Ridiculous Race War Waged by Democrat Lawyers
50:02 Dhillon’s Strategy to End Abuse of the Legal System
1:00:15 The Only Lawyers Ever Disbarred Are the Ones That Represent Trump 1:01:49 What Dhillon’s Department Is Focusing on Next
NGOs, which at one time were generally viewed by the public as very positive (they are supposedly "non-profits" after all, and supposed to do good) have become the instruments of evil, facilitating everything from drug distribution to human trafficking. One thing is for sure, NO government money should ever go to a NGO, or they are not even true to their name. If individuals want to fund an NGO as charity, then that is fine. That is what most people thought they were until a few years ago.
What a wonderful duo of speakers! Amazing! Thank you.