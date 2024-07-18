Tucker Talks to Mike Cernovich
Chapters:
00:00 Intro
02:41 Why Mike Cernovich Wanted to Disappear
15:56 Cernovich’s Election Predictions
25:01 How to Avoid Evil and Despair
36:00 Why Would Anyone Want War With Russia?
01:00:41 What Is Going on With the White Population?
01:12:09 Cernovich’s Advice to Young Men
01:43:54 Homeschooling
01:53:49 Jeffrey Epstein
02:12:26 Are There Feds Embedded in the Conservative Movement?
02:15:51 The Debate
Republicans are so pathetic because of McCain, Paul Ryan, the Bushes, etc of the decades old collapse since Reagan. They are not afraid of the media but the Intelligence community that has alr3ady take over society decades ago. Time for all of them to go.
Sasha, thank you for this Tucker Carlson interview with Mike Cernovich! He’s a new person to me. I really appreciated his speaking about “duality”, that, as I find beautifully affirming, Life is always “This-And…”, as I put it. History is a continuum and we never have things “fixed” as in standing back to admire whatever, brushing off our hands and exclaiming “There! That’s done!” Maybe in the moment, but moments are always morphing! So, whether politics or huuuge Life or World issues, it’s all this. Anyway, thank you for everything you are bringing to me/us. I’m grateful for very recently finding you! Blessings on your efforts and desires. ☺️