Tucker Talks to Mother of Likely Murdered OpenAI Whistleblower
Disclaimer: I post Tucker Carlson videos as a courtesy to new subscribers who aren’t on social media. You can easily opt-out by un-selecting “Tucker’s Twitter” in your subscriber preferences. Posting them shouldn’t be confused with agreeing with them. I post them as an FYI.
Mother of Likely Murdered OpenAI Whistleblower Reveals All, Calls for Investigation of Sam Altman
“Suchir Balaji worked as an engineer for Sam Altman building AI, until he decided that Altman was committing crimes. Balaji became a whistleblower, and soon after was found dead in his apartment. California authorities claim it was suicide. Crime scene photos clearly show a murder. Balaji’s mother, Poornima Ramarao, tells the most shocking story we’ve heard in a long time.”
Chapters:
0:00 Suchir Balaji’s Career and Alleged Suicide
9:48 The Threat Balaji Posed to OpenAI
13:03 Was This Really a Suicide?
21:59 Evidence of Foul Play
35:27 The Authorities Response
38:47 Was Sam Altman Involved in the Death of Balaji?
46:55 Will Donald Trump Investigate Balaji’s Death?
48:57 AI Safety and Sam Altman’s Firing
55:01 Tucker Demands Action From Congressman Ro Khanna
59:23 Why Hasn’t Any Network Covered This Story?
1:01:00 More Whistleblowers Are Being Killed
I think it's safe to say—from direct experiences of my east-coast progressive crimehole and countless bits of news that manage to break through the corporate press's ideological embargo—that in Democrat-run states and cities, criminals run free—more than free, since they're literally subsidized by the state using victims' dollars—and the police are almost completely unable or unwilling to stop them. It's nearly impossible for a victim of a crime to receive a competent criminal investigation, let alone a strong prosecution, let alone a meaningful sentencing. I cannot adequately express in less than two thousand words the enraging incompetence, laziness, apathy and ideological capture I have personally witnessed at the local and state levels. And I have not had my child obviously murdered and then deemed a suicide.
Meanwhile, most Democratic voters not only do nothing to hold the system accountable but continue to defend and applaud it even when they find themselves engulfed by the literal fire of its reckless neglect and willful incompetence.
TY—-looking forward to this. Read a Bloomberg piece a week or so ago on Sam Altman. He’s made a lot of enemies from what I can gather.
Sasha I haven’t listened yet but it’s already reminding me of the Seth Rich Wikileaks situation.