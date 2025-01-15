Disclaimer: I post Tucker Carlson videos as a courtesy to new subscribers who aren’t on social media. You can easily opt-out by un-selecting “Tucker’s Twitter” in your subscriber preferences. Posting them shouldn’t be confused with agreeing with them. I post them as an FYI.

Mother of Likely Murdered OpenAI Whistleblower Reveals All, Calls for Investigation of Sam Altman

“Suchir Balaji worked as an engineer for Sam Altman building AI, until he decided that Altman was committing crimes. Balaji became a whistleblower, and soon after was found dead in his apartment. California authorities claim it was suicide. Crime scene photos clearly show a murder. Balaji’s mother, Poornima Ramarao, tells the most shocking story we’ve heard in a long time.”

Chapters:

0:00 Suchir Balaji’s Career and Alleged Suicide

9:48 The Threat Balaji Posed to OpenAI

13:03 Was This Really a Suicide?

21:59 Evidence of Foul Play

35:27 The Authorities Response

38:47 Was Sam Altman Involved in the Death of Balaji?

46:55 Will Donald Trump Investigate Balaji’s Death?

48:57 AI Safety and Sam Altman’s Firing

55:01 Tucker Demands Action From Congressman Ro Khanna

59:23 Why Hasn’t Any Network Covered This Story?

1:01:00 More Whistleblowers Are Being Killed