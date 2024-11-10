Tucker Talks to National Security Expert Elbridge Colby
"Advice to Trump on How to Avoid WWIII & Handle the CIA"
For new subscribers, I provide these Tucker drops for my readers who do not use social media. If you are not interested, you can opt out in your settings, top right, under “manage subscription.”
Chapters:
0:00 The Steps Trump Needs to Take To Avoid WWIII
9:10 The Dangers of War With Iran
18:03 Why Is The Blob Pro-War?
20:52 We Need to Hold the CIA Accountable
28:49 What Should Trump Do About Russia and Ukraine?
43:50 The Pentagon’s Support for Foreign Wars
55:12 The Wall Street Journal Is in Trouble
58:10 Who Will Run Trump’s Foreign Policy?
It's why many of us voted for Trump- the need to stop these impending wars. Only Trump can stop the Democrat and RINO drive to conflict.
smart ppl know not to poke the bear...
PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH
and get woke trannies outta the military!