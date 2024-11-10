For new subscribers, I provide these Tucker drops for my readers who do not use social media. If you are not interested, you can opt out in your settings, top right, under “manage subscription.”

Chapters:

0:00 The Steps Trump Needs to Take To Avoid WWIII

9:10 The Dangers of War With Iran

18:03 Why Is The Blob Pro-War?

20:52 We Need to Hold the CIA Accountable

28:49 What Should Trump Do About Russia and Ukraine?

43:50 The Pentagon’s Support for Foreign Wars

55:12 The Wall Street Journal Is in Trouble

58:10 Who Will Run Trump’s Foreign Policy?