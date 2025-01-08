Tucker Talks to Ned Ryun
"On Who’s Planning to Sabotage Trump From Within, Is DOGE Too Ambitious, & the FBI’s Future"
As most of you know, I provide the Tucker drops for those who do not use social media. You can opt out if you’d like in your subscriber preferences, top right.
Chapters:
0:00 Three Things Trump Needs to Fix Before the Left Destroys Our Country
10:46 Will Tulsi Gabbard and Bobby Kennedy be Confirmed?
27:25 Trump’s Plan to Shatter the Deep State into a Million Pieces
33:54 Will DOGE Succeed?
43:22 The Reality of Watergate
53:41 Pardoning the J6 Defendants
55:48 The Debt Crisis
59:51 Why We Need Kash Patel for FBI Director
1:05:09 Kamala Harris’s Future
1:18:52 The Rise of a Tech Surveillance State
1:28:22 Ryun’s Vision For Our Government
Ned is tops, folks!
Great conversation! Check it out.