As most of you know, I provide the Tucker drops for those who do not use social media. You can opt out if you’d like in your subscriber preferences, top right.

Chapters:

0:00 Three Things Trump Needs to Fix Before the Left Destroys Our Country

10:46 Will Tulsi Gabbard and Bobby Kennedy be Confirmed?

27:25 Trump’s Plan to Shatter the Deep State into a Million Pieces

33:54 Will DOGE Succeed?

43:22 The Reality of Watergate

53:41 Pardoning the J6 Defendants

55:48 The Debt Crisis

59:51 Why We Need Kash Patel for FBI Director

1:05:09 Kamala Harris’s Future

1:18:52 The Rise of a Tech Surveillance State

1:28:22 Ryun’s Vision For Our Government