Tucker Talks to Neil Oliver
I am about to post a piece momentarily, but in the meantime, Tucker to talks to one of my favorite YouTubers, Neil Oliver.
Neil Oliver (@Neil-Oliver) is a Scottish broadcaster, host of the podcast Neil Oliver's Love Letter to the World and The Neil Oliver Show on GB News in the UK.
Nile Oliver is a Tucker type on UK TV and is always on target. Worth listening to and has a great accent as well!!
Amr australia
Watched this on Rumble.
Neil Oliver is a humble guy who shares his awakening over the last few years to the great evil that desires to enslave, and extinguish we humans. Most interesting man.
I do find Tucker to be unusually irritating during this episode, interrupting Neil in midst thought, and repeatedly and weirdly inserting himself into the conversation.
It was odd, very distracting, and just plain annoying.