For new subscribers, I post the Tucker videos as a courtesy to my subscribers who do not use social media or patrol YouTube. You can opt out if you’d like in your preferences, top right.

0:00 How Close Are We to Nuclear War?

12:08 Why Don’t We Know All the Details of 9/11?

25:23 The Nuclear War Chain Reaction

33:29 Warcrimes in Serbia?

37:05 Why Hollywood Exiled Oliver Stone

40:33 The Economic War Between the US and Russia

50:11 Is There Hope for Hollywood?

57:37 The Rapid Advance of Nuclear Weapon Technology

1:12:02 The Shadowy Acts of NATO

1:17:07 The Origins of War Profiteering

1:26:01 How the Democrat Party Became the Party of War

1:32:50 How History Is Rewritten