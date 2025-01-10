Tucker Talks to Oliver Stone & Peter Kuznick
"War Profiteering, Nuclear Tech, NATO v. Russia, & War With Iran"
For new subscribers, I post the Tucker videos as a courtesy to my subscribers who do not use social media or patrol YouTube. You can opt out if you’d like in your preferences, top right.
0:00 How Close Are We to Nuclear War?
12:08 Why Don’t We Know All the Details of 9/11?
25:23 The Nuclear War Chain Reaction
33:29 Warcrimes in Serbia?
37:05 Why Hollywood Exiled Oliver Stone
40:33 The Economic War Between the US and Russia
50:11 Is There Hope for Hollywood?
57:37 The Rapid Advance of Nuclear Weapon Technology
1:12:02 The Shadowy Acts of NATO
1:17:07 The Origins of War Profiteering
1:26:01 How the Democrat Party Became the Party of War
1:32:50 How History Is Rewritten
Regarding NATO: How about the US make its continuing support for NATO contingent on the EU and its member states abolishing the censorship of social media, including the repeal of the Digital Services Act? The whole point of NATO is presumably to defend Western values, but the biggest threat to Western values are the governments imposing censorship.
I was with him to a certain degree until he started talking about ‘Climate Change’… which is a globalist political movement…