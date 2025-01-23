For new susbcribers —- hi there! I post these Tucker drops for my subscribers who do not use social media and would like to listen. You can opt out in your subscriber settings under “manage subscription” top right.

Zuckerberg, Rogan, Musk, and the Incoming “Golden Age” Under Trump

0:00 The War Machine Takeover

3:22 Chamath’s Dark Passenger

19:47 The Emptiness of Silicon Valley Elites

27:06 Is the US at Risk of Losing Its Place as Leader of the Free World?

33:15 The Traps That Kill American Ingenuity

44:19 The Climate Agenda vs. Artificial Intelligence

59:34 Is There an Existing Healthcare System That Actually Works?

1:13:41 Origins of the All-In Podcast

1:20:57 How Chamath Changed Silicon Valley’s Perception of Donald Trump 1:41:40 Reacting to Mark Zuckerberg’s Joe Rogan Appearance

1:46:18 Elon Musk’s Role in the Trump Admin

1:56:34 Silicon Valley Needs God

Previously, Tucker also talked to Mayor Erik Adams of New York: