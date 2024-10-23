For new subscribers, I offer up the Tucker drops for my readers who do not use social media. It’s a bit of a tradition around here, but if you are not a fan, you can go to your same “subscriber settings” at the top right and uncheck where it says “Tucker’s Twitter.”

Tucker’s videos are all on TuckerCarlson.com and on Youtube. They appear less regularly on Rumble.

Justin Wells, Tucker’s producer, just announced that The Art of the Surge will be appearing on X soon for all to see. That’s very exciting news. When they do I will get them to you asap, or at least the link.

And in other news, Steve Bannon will finally be freed from prison (I still can’t believe they locked him up) next Tuesday.

Timecode:

0:00 How Trump Is Winning Moderates

11:41 The Hispanic Community Favoring Trump

20:03 Kamala’s Campaign of Fear

30:29 Joe Biden’s Gift to Trump

32:34 Elitist Democrats Hate Trump’s Working Class Party

46:47 If Trump Wins, the Left Will Never Accept the Results

1:00:37 Manafort’s Time in Prison

1:14:11 How Will Trump Prevent WWIII?

1:27:42 What Would a Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal Look Like?

1:42:24 Hunter Biden and American Operations in Ukraine

1:49:07 How Close Are We to Nuclear War?

1:52:31 Will We See the Fall of the US Dollar?

1:56:13 How the Media Is Spinning Kamala’s Campaign