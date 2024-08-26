Tucker Talks to RFK, Jr.
(0:42) RFK Jr. Endorsing Donald Trump
(11:26) Censorship and Pavel Durov’s Arrest
(34:56) America’s Health Crisis
(42:20) RFK Meeting with Trump
(46:48) Kamala Harris Refusing to Meet with RFK
(53:36) Why Did They Withdraw Secret Service?
(1:01:48) Would RFK Accept a Position as CIA Director?
(1:05:39) Why Is the Democratic Party Suing RFK?
(1:16:00) Real Environmentalism
(1:26:10) RFK's Plan to Get Trump Elected
YouTube:
Democratic machine will dismiss, degrade, berate, ridicule these candidates like RFK JR and TRUMP as they consolidate. 60 years since JFK assassination, all persons involved are dead. It's about protection of institutional power
Weaponization of federal agencies by Harris and Biden to manipulate social media controls to take out political opposition.
Harris and Biden got into power and they implemented a portal for feds to use social media to attack independent voices like RFK JR who can now take Biden et al to court -on 1st Adm, censorship. Federal judge signed off, stating JR had a reasonable chance of winning his case.
Still, Democratic Party sue to kick RFK JR off the ballot in BLUE states. Democratic Party is threatened by RFK JR but publicly (!!!) says they're "laughing him off" and ridicule him as "crazy". If he's not a political threat they'd not be wasting resources. REPEAT: The Party is threatened by RFK JR ballot votes in BLUE states.
Behind the scenes, Kamala Harris and her elite donor-class multibillionaires are freaking out. They are really scared for the first time in a long time, that a populist vote could finally result in corrupt federal institutions audited and exposed by legal decrees.
And scared they are!
Trump is hyper-individualist aka egomaniac aka assassin's bullet dodging antihero extraordinaire.
And as much as smarmy politicos try to bait and lure you into apathy and suppress the populace vote with misdirection and "psychobabble" poli-wonk poppycock intent on making you feel outnumbered, alone, abandoned, poor and isolated, the hard reality is --all you've got to do is show up and vote.
And they want to browbeat, then passive-aggressively turn around and shower us with love, of course. They work you until you fold your hand and go home. They've always done this and it shows in the internal numbers -the liberal voter apathy is real -it's so very real, it only takes the slightest breeze. Look how DOWN and UP the LiBeRaL rollers coaster rolls. From bummer Biden lows to killer Kamala highs. Up and Down so easy to play.
Remind yourself it's they who fear the future. And a wave of populist voter turnout is the future that keeps them up at night.
RFK, Jr.'s 90 second monologue on nature and man and divinity is jaw-droppingly beautiful. God forgive me for thinking this man was a crackpot tree hugger.