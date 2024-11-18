Tucker Talks to Russ Vought
"DOGE and All of Trump’s Cabinet Picks So Far"
Chapters:
0:00 What is the Office of Management and Budget?
7:57 How Our Intel Agencies Overrule the President
29:21 What Will the Congressional Hearings Look Like for Trump’s Appointees? 36:18 The Evil Think Tanks Trying to Undermine You
43:48 They’re Trying to Leave Trump With WWIII
45:02 How The Deep State Tried to Destroy Matt Gaetz
50:06 The Root Problem of Government Corruption
1:09:46 How Do We Stop the Intel Agencies From Interfering with Elections? 1:15:06 Elon and Vivek’s Plan with DOGE
1:21:55 Our Leaders Care More About War Than American Citizens
1:27:18 How They’ve Brainwashed You to Ignore Your Intuition
“Russ Vought ran OMB under Trump the first time, and hopefully will again. Here’s what he learned about how the deep state actually works.”
The WaPo, etc, is complaining that Trump's cabinet people will change things and shallow state (not the actual deep state, just their minions) may have to find a new job (btw, they are becoming very few and far between right now.)
Heaven forfend!
Pretty sure that was the whole point of having an election - Trump can finally actually control the government he was elected to lead....or at least get a pony.
love, love, love Russ Vought and Center for Renewing America -- heroes all who are there, including the fabulous Jeff Clark