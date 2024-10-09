Tucker Talks to Ryan Salame
"Facing Prison for Donating to Trump, His Journey With SBF, & Why the Banks Hate Crypto"
For new subscribers, I sometimes post videos from Tucker Carlson as a courtesy to my readers. You can opt out if you’d like in your settings, top right. Just click “manage subscription.”
“Ryan Salame was the only executive at FTX who wasn’t a partisan Democrat. You can imagine what Biden’s prosecutors did to him.”
Why would anyone opt out? It’s TUCKER ❣️
Like your new profile pic with the glasses. Thanks for all your updates and posts!