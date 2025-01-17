Every time I post one of these Tucker videos I envision my friends on the Left’s heads exploding, you know, like that scene in Scanners? But it all began way back when Fox fired Tucker. When he posted on X and began building his brand, I would post his videos. He doesn’t need any help now. He has TuckerCarlson.com and almost 4 million YouTube subscribers, many more on X. But since so many of my readers here like getting them, I just kept posting them and now here we are.

But obviously, not everyone likes good old Tucker. I do. I like anyone who speaks at ease and says what he really thinks, as opposed to the regulated, careful language of the old world. I also was impressed by his monologues when he was on Fox. He was daring — even showed that contraband Jan 6 footage.

Anyway, you can opt out in your settings, top right, under “Tucker’s Twitter.” That’s how old that tag is. It was before Twitter became X.

Sean Davis: Trump Shooting Update, & the Real Reason Congress Refuses to Investigate

Chapters:

0:00 The Three Big Questions of the Trump Assassination Attempt

6:39 The FBI Is Out of Control

9:06 An Update About the Trump Shooter

25:34 The Mass Incompetence of the Secret Service Counter-Snipers

38:59 Who Really Shot the Trump Shooter?

53:15 Strategic Incompetence

56:31 Legacy Media Is a Key Player

1:02:47 Why Has Congress Done Nothing?

1:25:32 Will Tech Advances Override Your 2nd Amendment?

1:30:34 America’s Future