As usual, if you would like to skip the drops from Tucker Carlson, you can do so in your Subscriber Settings (top right). I provide them as a courtesy to my subscribers.

Everyone in Washington knew Joe Biden was senile. At times he couldn’t operate a cell phone. Sen. Mike Lee was there.

(0:00) Obama Kicking Biden Out

(8:13) Biden’s Impairment

(20:33) Biden’s Scripted Phone Calls

(23:17) The Federal Government Is Too Powerful

(36:02) The Progressive Dream

(41:51) How to Fix the Problem

(57:04) Could Kamala Harris Win?

(1:03:01) Why Is Kamala an Abortion Fanatic?

(1:09:35) The Hostility Towards Christianity

(1:18:23) The Failed Leadership Class

(2:02:59) This Election Is Critically Important



Here is the YouTube version: