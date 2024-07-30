Tucker Talks to Senator Mike Lee
On Biden, Obama, and Harris
Everyone in Washington knew Joe Biden was senile. At times he couldn’t operate a cell phone. Sen. Mike Lee was there.
(0:00) Obama Kicking Biden Out
(8:13) Biden’s Impairment
(20:33) Biden’s Scripted Phone Calls
(23:17) The Federal Government Is Too Powerful
(36:02) The Progressive Dream
(41:51) How to Fix the Problem
(57:04) Could Kamala Harris Win?
(1:03:01) Why Is Kamala an Abortion Fanatic?
(1:09:35) The Hostility Towards Christianity
(1:18:23) The Failed Leadership Class
(2:02:59) This Election Is Critically Important
Obama et al are not in control. They are following orders.
She's a Marxist, God-less radical. 'Liberation theology' is the connecting ideology. Hakeem Jeffies attends a liberation theology 'church', so did Obama.