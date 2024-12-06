For new subscribers, I provide the Tucker drops for those who do not use social media. You can opt out in your settings, top right, under “manage subscription.”

0:00 Is the US at War With Russia?

12:56 Russia’s Message to the West Through Hypersonic Weapons

17:47 Is There Conversation Happening Between Russia and the US?

23:18 How Many Have Died in the Ukraine/Russia War?

28:21 What Would It Take To End the War?

36:11 What Happened to Alexei Navalny?

39:45 Boris Johnson Wants the War to Continue

45:43 Sanctions on Russia

56:31 The Chinese/Russian Alliance

1:02:18 Who Is Making Foreign Policy Decisions in the US?

1:05:05 Biden Pushes the US Toward Nuclear War Before Trump Takes Office 1:08:52 What’s Happening in Syria?

1:13:08 Lavrov’s Thoughts on Trump