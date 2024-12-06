Tucker Talks to Sergey Lavrov
"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Describes the War With the US and How to End It"
0:00 Is the US at War With Russia?
12:56 Russia’s Message to the West Through Hypersonic Weapons
17:47 Is There Conversation Happening Between Russia and the US?
23:18 How Many Have Died in the Ukraine/Russia War?
28:21 What Would It Take To End the War?
36:11 What Happened to Alexei Navalny?
39:45 Boris Johnson Wants the War to Continue
45:43 Sanctions on Russia
56:31 The Chinese/Russian Alliance
1:02:18 Who Is Making Foreign Policy Decisions in the US?
1:05:05 Biden Pushes the US Toward Nuclear War Before Trump Takes Office 1:08:52 What’s Happening in Syria?
1:13:08 Lavrov’s Thoughts on Trump
Is the Russian Federation seeking to rebuild its dominion and Communism along with it? The UN is run by socialists and totalitarians. Erdogan is the Muslim Brotherhood in a suit and definitely no friend to Christians. So what is the end goal with all of these players?
Great conversation. I had to laugh when he said western diplomats behaved like children, avoiding him at summits. Not surprising unfortunately.