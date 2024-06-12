As usual, if you’d like to opt out of these Tucker drops, you can do so in your subscriber preferences, top right.

I am working on my own piece on Steve Bannon and January 6th which will reference this video, but in case it isn’t up tonight (I am driving back to California and am in Vegas now), here is the full video.

I am still recovering from a broken arm, and yes, COVID too on top of that. So that’s why I haven’t posted much. Typing isn’t as easy, as it turns out, so it’s been slow going. But I’ll be home tomorrow and hopefully back to normal soon.