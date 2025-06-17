Tucker Talks to Steve Bannon
I occasionally send out interviews by Tucker Carlson (an old tradition around here and a courtesy to my subscribers). If you do not wish to get them, you can opt out in your subscriber preferences.
Tucker and Steve Bannon Respond to Israel’s War on Iran and How It Could Destroy MAGA Forever
Chapters:
0:00 Will the Iran War Be the Downfall of MAGA?
6:55 Fox News’ Pro-War Propaganda
12:42 The Never-Trumpers Pretending to Be On Trump’s Team
15:30 Attacks on Anti-War Voices
25:48 The CIA Is Too Powerful
35:00 Why Is Tom Cotton Working to Keep the JFK Files Classified?
41:16 Lindsey Graham’s Warmongering Motives
48:30 Why Was Nobody Held Accountable for the Iraq War?
54:12 The Spiritual War Is More Evident Than Ever
1:00:53 The California Riots
1:08:55 Why Leftists and Neocons Are Scared of the Term “Nationalist”
And he also talks with Jeffrey Sachs:
Jeffrey Sachs: The Dark Forces Pushing Trump Into War With Iran, & Ukraine/Russia New Escalation
Chapters:
0:00 Introduction
0:47 Why Is Ukraine So Central to the Deep State’s Plan?
4:51 The West’s Obsession With Weakening Russia
9:11 The Origins of the West’s Hatred of Russia
23:49 How the Deep State Used Bill Clinton to Usher in NATO Expansion
31:37 What’s Stopping Trump From Making Peace Between Ukraine and Russia? 38:33 The Russia/Ukraine Peace Agreement That Was Sabotaged by the Deep State
44:52 Trump vs. The War Machine
53:29 Operation Spider’s Web
55:28 Sachs’ Advice to Trump on How to End the War
1:05:09 The Wars Being Waged by Global Intel Agencies
1:17:58 How Long Until We Enter a World War?
1:19:54 Will the US Go to War With Iran?
1:26:04 The Real Reason the US Went to War With Iraq and Syria
1:32:26 Why Is the US Fighting Israel’s Wars?
1:44:38 The Truth About Iran’s Supposed Nuclear Weapons
1:59:35 Why Does Israel Want War With Iran?
2:11:10 Is Qatar a Threat to the United States?
Sorry Tucker has lost me since his interview with fellow who demonized Churchill in favor of Nazis along with his drooling coverage and interview with Putin. He is now showing his antisemitism in supporting abandoning Israel . Have followed you especially since you have been converted but am surprised you promote him
Thankfully and praying Trump does not listen to him.
I understand why you post these.
But all evil meets at Jew Hate Junction
all these shitheads are showing us their entire ass nowadays.
With glee.