Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maggie Hayes-Cote's avatar
Maggie Hayes-Cote
5h

Sorry Tucker has lost me since his interview with fellow who demonized Churchill in favor of Nazis along with his drooling coverage and interview with Putin. He is now showing his antisemitism in supporting abandoning Israel . Have followed you especially since you have been converted but am surprised you promote him

Thankfully and praying Trump does not listen to him.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
babbazee's avatar
babbazee
2h

I understand why you post these.

But all evil meets at Jew Hate Junction

all these shitheads are showing us their entire ass nowadays.

With glee.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sasha Stone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture