Tucker Talks to Steve Sailer
Steve Sailer has spent a lifetime observing human behavior and coming to obvious, sensible conclusions. For the crime of noticing reality, he’s been ostracized, although secretly everyone still reads him.
(3:53) What Was the Impact of Black Lives Matter on Black Lives?
(20:26) The Mexican Cartels Targeting the Appalachian Whites
(31:06) Why Democrats Hide Crime Statistics
(35:17) The Increase in Anti-White Racism
(43:05) Emmitt Till
(49:11) Are Race Relations Getting Better?
(1:01:20) Demographic Change
(1:11:05) Will Donald Trump Win the Election?
(1:39:58) Schools Getting Rid of the SAT Requirement
(1:38:33) Is the Country Becoming More Open and Receptive?
Youtube version:
I don't doubt that the cartels have targeted rural whites. Despair lays a heavy hand on that population because the globalists have destroyed their economy. Thus they are vulnerable.
Another targeted population is the Rez. Cartel guys show up and marry into the tribe. They have a lot more money than anyone else and are generous with it. So they have a sovereign (sort of) base to operate from as well as lots of customers who suffer from the same sort of despair.
Sailer is the founder of an online “neo-eugenics” forum that promotes “selective breeding of the human species.” He writes for the anti-immigrant, white supremacy, white nationalism, alt-right website VDare.
Tuck hob nobs with the gems of society.