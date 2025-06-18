This is the interview everyone has been waiting for after a clip of Ted Cruz and Tucker went viral yesterday. I am personally not a fan of Tucker’s defense of Iran in the viral clip, wherein he scolded Cruz for not knowing the country’s population.

Tucker Confronts Ted Cruz on His Support for Regime Change in Iran

Chapters:

0:00 Why Does Cruz Want Regime Change in Iran?

6:28 Is the US Currently Acting in Its Own Best Interest?

7:49 Was Regime Change in Syria Beneficial to the US?

12:31 Was the Iraq War a Mistake?

18:55 Why Aren’t US Politicians Focused on Fixing America’s Problems?

27:02 How Much Money Is the US Sending to Israel?

29:17 Does Cruz Think It’s Okay That Foreign Governments Spy on America? 31:47 How Much Money Has Cruz Taken From AIPAC?

38:22 To What Extent Is the US Government Influenced by Foreign Governments?

49:12 Is the Israel of the Bible the Same as the Current Israeli Government?

55:09 How Does Funding Israel Benefit the US?

1:11:54 What Happens Next in Iran?

1:13:42 What Really Is an Isolationist?

1:19:53 Are There Iranian Assassins Trying to Kill Trump?

1:30:18 Cruz Knows Nothing About Iran and Wants to Destroy It Anyway

1:32:55 Trump’s Response to Tucker’s Position on Iran

1:34:51 Cruz Refuses to Apologize for Supporting the Disastrous Ukraine/Russia War

1:46:55 Why Does Cruz Think Zelensky Is a Hero?

1:47:44 Why Did Cruz Support the Blowing up of Nord Stream?

1:50:12 Is Russia an Enemy of the US?

1:56:29 Is America the Moral Authority?