Tucker Talks to the CIA's Bernard Hudson
"New Orleans Attack, Cybertruck Explosion, CIA Corruption, & Tusli Gabbard"
“Permanent Washington is trying to prevent Tulsi Gabbard from becoming Director of National Intelligence. Bernard Hudson ran counterterrorism at CIA, and says the country needs her.”
Chapters:
0:00 Life in the CIA
7:00 The Invasion of Iraq Was a Complete Disaster
19:39 Why the Establishment Fears Tulsi Gabbard
34:56 The Unchecked Power of Our Intel Agencies
42:14 Are the Most Powerful People in DC Being Blackmailed?
52:56 Why Won’t the Intel Community Declassify the JFK and 9/11 Files?
1:08:45 The New Orleans Attack and Cybertruck Explosion
1:22:24 The CIA and the Ukraine/Russia War
1:38:48 The Dangers of Drones Technology
Heyyyy, this ex-CIA guy basically says WMD was a false flag. How is that possible?! Next someone will suggest the CIA/FBI also fabricated or lied about J6, Nordstream, Steel dossier, Hunter laptop, Butler sniper, Green Beret Vegas bombing, Army vet NO attack, Israel attack on USS Liberty, Gulf of Tonkin incident leading to Vietnam war, etc.
I for one say that what the CIA/FBI/NYT prints is truth and if it means going to war than by golly we should send every single 18 year old girl and boy to go to Iran and Gaza and die for our Allie’s in need.
One of the things I have come to understand is that we are at a nexus of faith and politics. Coming from one half of the family being secular Jewish and the other culturally Christian, and myself now being Christian, I can see where all of these things collide. Most of the people heavily involved in this movement are either religiously or culturally Torah Jewish or Christian, both of these faiths have traditionally had a strong understanding ‘doing what is right, in God’s eyes’, a strong sense of justice and helping their fellow man. So, 'whistle blowers' are going to be those who have a strong sense of what is right and wrong. Other nations decided to use traditional vaccines (not mRNA) for their populations, because their leaders actually care about their citizens… and do not want to take unnecessary risks with their populations. Eugencists, however, are evil and see themselves as gods.
Our current situation, geo-political situation, is that the people living in the region known as Israel are in a difficult situation… they both fear for their continued existence and have sought to eliminate their perceived enemies. The people around them, who are not political or religiously motivated, would just like to continue on living in peace. The UN sees the US and *Israel* as obstacles to world peace (and not altogether wrong), but is now run by those who do not have either Christianity or Torah Judaism as it’s driving ideology. Globalism without biblical truths will end up in not respecting the individual or God.
If MAHA is moral, it seeks the greatest good for all peoples… if it is a ruse for something else, we all eventually will loose. So, who runs our government?
This is a simplistic deduction, but I think (probably) a good miles' high understanding.