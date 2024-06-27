Tucker Talks to the Great Matt Taibbi
What a treat. I can’t believe it. It’s like Christmas morning for me. Matt Taibbi in conversation with Tucker Carlson.
(03:22) The Rise and Fall of Journalism
(14:12) Putin's Rise to Power
(25:22) Western Media's Ties to Government
(36:40) Post-9/11 America
(51:04) The Twitter Files
(1:02:06) Donald Trump and Russiagate
(1:26:16) Intel Agencies and Elections
(1:39:42) War Games
(2:10:10) Will They Put Matt Taibbi in Jail?
The youtube version:
Haven't watched but will.
I've followed Matt since his days at the Exile...
I don't akways agree with him, but he is undoubtedly a gifted writer.
Thanks for the tucker drops. I haven’t watched any in awhile, so the new country-western vibe of the intro credits is new to me. Whats the purpose of all that, I wonder?