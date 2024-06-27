As usual, you can opt out of the Tucker drops in your settings, top right.

What a treat. I can’t believe it. It’s like Christmas morning for me. Matt Taibbi in conversation with Tucker Carlson.

(03:22) The Rise and Fall of Journalism

(14:12) Putin's Rise to Power

(25:22) Western Media's Ties to Government

(36:40) Post-9/11 America

(51:04) The Twitter Files

(1:02:06) Donald Trump and Russiagate

(1:26:16) Intel Agencies and Elections

(1:39:42) War Games

(2:10:10) Will They Put Matt Taibbi in Jail?

The youtube version: